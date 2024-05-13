Childish Gambino to perform in LA twice for 'The New World' tour

article

The multi-talented Childish Gambino announced the dates for his "The New World" tour and is making a stop in Los Angeles.

Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, will perform on September 18 and 19 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Los Angeles shows are part of the 29-show schedule released by the comedian-rapper-actor-writer-Hollywood director.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Those looking to get a hold of the LA show tickets or want to see if there are resale options before the May 17 date can click here for more information.