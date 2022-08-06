1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.

Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said.

A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man.