1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.
The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.
Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
SUGGESTED: Speeding driver causes fiery crash in Windsor Hills killing 6, including pregnant woman and infant: CHP
One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said.
A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man.