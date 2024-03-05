LIVE: California US Senate Primary Election Results 2024

In California's high-profile and highly competitive race for US Senate, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will face off in the November general election.

Schiff won both the full-term and partial-term races. He garnered 31% of the vote in the partial-term election and 37% in the full-term election.

Garvey came in second place for both races as well, with 31% of the vote in the partial-term election and 29% in the full-term election.

Both men quickly jumped out as the front-runners in the race. Katie Porter trailed in third for both races and Barbara Lee in fourth. Republican Eric Early came in the fifth spot for both races.

Twenty-seven candidates were in the race to replace the seat once held by the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

There are two primary elections on the ballot this year-- one to fill the remaining months of the current term which ends January 3, 2025 and the other for the regular full six-year term which ends January 3, 2031.

California Primary 2024: Live results

Among the 27 candidates, four quickly rose to the top: Democratic Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee — and Republican and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey.

Schiff, the congressman from Burbank, was the front-runner for most of the time, however, the latest Berkeley IGS poll released March 1, showed Garvey in a statistical tie with Schiff. The poll found Garvey the choice of 27% of likely voters, while Schiff received the backing of 25%. Porter was in third at 19%, and Lee trailed with just 8%.

LA County DA Race: Live Election Results

Garvey is one of the very few Republicans on the ballot. Another top Republican on the ballot is attorney Eric Early who only received 2% among likely voters in the latest poll.

California Senate Race: Meet the candidates

According to political experts, the large increase in support for Garvey occurred mainly by consolidating the support of Republican and strong conservative voters, 67% of whom now back Garvey.

California U.S. Senate