Car hits ambulance in Norwalk; 7 people, including paramedic, hospitalized

Seven people were injured after a car crashed into an ambulance at a Norwalk intersection Friday night, including the patients and one of the paramedics in the ambulance.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m., at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Studebaker Road, deputies said.

The ambulance carrying patients was going through the intersection with its lights and sirens on, when another car hit the ambulance, sending the ambulance careening into another car waiting at the red light.

There were four people inside the car sitting at the red light. All of them were brought to the hospital. The patients that were already in the ambulance and one of the paramedics were also transported. The driver of the car that hit the ambulance drove herself to the hospital, deputies said.

The patients' conditions weren't known as of Friday night.

No other information was immediately available.