LIVE: California Primary Election Results 2024

California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in several key races including US President, Prop. 1, US Senate and local races such as LA County DA and Measure HLA.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and results are about to come in.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, are looking to all but clinch their party’s nominations as both are heavily favored in each of the 16 states and one territory holding Super Tuesday primaries on March 5. However, neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" today – the earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden – but both could get pretty close.

The other most notable race is the battle to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, with two slots on California’s November ballot at stake in Tuesday’s primary. This year, there are two primary elections on the ballot. One is to fill the remaining months of Feinstein's current term and the other is for the full six-year term starting in January 2025.

Here's a live look as voting results come in:

California Presidential Primary

LA County District Attorney

Proposition 1

California U.S. Senate

California State Senate

California US House of Representatives

This is a breaking news story that will be continually updated as more results from the 2024 California Primary roll in.