Adam Schiff raises nearly $6.3 million in Q4 of 2023

The U.S. Senate campaign of Rep. Adam Schiff raised nearly $6.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a figure first reported by FOX 11.

The Schiff campaign said that $6.3 million includes $372,000 in investment interest.

They report 93,000 unique donors making over 182,000 contributions.

Perhaps most impressive, the campaign boasts nearly $35 million in cash on hand.

That sizable fund puts Schiff in a position to advertise extensively in some of the state's pricey media markets during the stretch run of California's open primary for the U.S. Senate once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Ballots will be mailed to all voters in mid-February and the final day to vote is March 5. The top two finishers in that contest, regardless of party, will advance to a general election runoff which culminates on November 5th.

This week, Schiff confirmed his participation in the first televised debate of California's U.S. Senate campaign.

The debate is being co-hosted by FOX 11 Los Angeles, POLITICO, and the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future. It'll be moderated by FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and POLITICO's Melanie Mason and broadcast live from USC's Bovard Auditorium on Monday, January 22nd from 6 to 7:30pm.

The top four polling candidates from the recent POLITICO/Morning Consult poll qualified. In addition to Schiff, Democratic congressmembers Katie Porter and Barbara Lee were invited as was Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey.

Porter, Lee and Garvey have not yet reported their quarter 4 fundraising numbers. They must report them by January 30th.

In quarter 3, Schiff reported $6.4 million, Porter reported $3.3 million and Lee reported $1 million.

Due to Garvey's later entrance into the race, he hasn't been required to report his fundraising numbers yet.

This is widely expected to be the most competitive Senate race that California has seen in more than thirty years and by far the most expensive race in the history of the state.