LIVE: California Propositions Election Results 2024

This year there are 10 propositions California voters will decide on during the November General Election, ranging from addressing important social, economic, and legal issues.

Voters will be asked to weigh in on measures related to housing, labor, criminal justice reform, and healthcare. One significant measure aims to remove outdated constitutional language and affirm the right to marry regardless of race or gender, reflecting modern values of equality. Others tackle environmental concerns, such as a bond initiative that would provide $10 billion for water infrastructure and wildfire prevention.

Here's a look at live election results for the 10 California propositions:

Below is a breakdown of each proposition:

If approved, Proposition 2 would allow the state to sell a $10 billion bond for public school and community college facilities. Of those funds, $8.5 billion will go towards K-12 public schools and $1.5 billion for community colleges.

If approved, this measure would update the language in the California Constitution to match that of the federal courts which said same-sex couples can marry. This proposition will only update the outdated language, it will not change who can marry.

Proposition 4 would allow the state to sell a $10 billion bond for natural resources and climate activities. Much of the bond money would be used for loans and grants to local governments, Native American tribes, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses. Some bond money also would be available for state agencies to spend on state-run activities. As for the financial aspect, the estimated cost to repay the bond would be about $400 million annually over a 40-year period. Payments would be made from the state General Fund.

Proposition 5 would lower the voting requirement needed to approve local general obligation bonds if they fund housing assistance or public infrastructure. Specifically, it would lower the voter approval requirement from two-thirds to 55 percent.

If passed, Prop. 6 would change the Constitution to ban involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. It also bans state prisons from disciplining people who refuse to work. However, it does not stop prisons from giving people time credits for working. In terms of the financial impact, the state says it is uncertain the effect it will have because it depends on how people in state prison and county jail will respond to the changes.

Prop. 32 is looking to increase the state's minimum wage from $16 an hour to $18 an hour by 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices continue to increase. In 2025, employers with 26 or more employees would have a minimum wage of $18 per hour. Employers with 25 or fewer employees would have a minimum wage of $17 per hour. According to the state, without Proposition 32, the minimum wage for all employees would be about $16.50 per hour. If approved, California will have the nation’s highest state minimum wage.

Under Prop. 33, cities and counties can control rents for any housing. It would also eliminate the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Local governments can also limit how much a landlord may increase rent when a new renter moves in. The proposition itself does not make any changes to existing local rent control laws. The prop would prevent the state from taking future actions to limit local rent control.

Prop. 34 would create new rules about how certain health care entities spend revenue from the federal drug discount program. Providers would have to spend at least 98% of their net revenue earned in California on health care services provided directly to patients. Prop. 34 also requires certain providers to report certain information to the state each year. Those that do not submit timely and accurate reports could face fines and penalties. According to the state, the proposition would "increase state costs to enforce the new restrictions. These costs will likely be in the millions of dollars annually. The state would cover this cost by charging fees on affected entities."

Prop. 35 would make the current health plan tax, known as Managed Care Organization Provider Tax, permanent beginning in 2027. The state would still need federal approval to charge the tax. The tax would continue to be based on the number of people to whom health plans provide coverage for. The proposition allows the state to change the tax, if needed, to get federal approval, within certain limits. Prop. 35 also creates rules on how to use the revenue. The existing tax on health plans is set to expire at the end of 2026. According to the state, the prop would increase funding for Medi-Cal and other health programs. The total increase in funding would likely be between roughly $2 billion and $5 billion annually.

Prop. 36 would increase the punishment for certain theft and drug crimes. In 2014, California voters passed Proposition 47 which changed some theft and drug crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Prop. 36 would reverse that if approved. Under Prop. 36, the theft of items worth $950 or less would make the crime a felony if the person has two or more past convictions for certain theft crimes. Prop. 36 would also create a new treatment-focused court process for some drug possession crimes. It would also require courts to warn people convicted of selling or providing illegal drugs to others that they can be charged with murder if they keep doing so and someone dies. Prop. 36 would also lengthen some felony sentences and require some felony sentences to be served in prison.

