Prop. 33 fails: California rejects localized rent-control regulations

California's Proposition 33, a measure that allows local governments to regulate rent increases, has been rejected by registered state voters.

The measure failed after XX percent of ballots had a NO vote.

With Prop 33 being turned away by voters, the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 remains in effect. The Costa-Hawkins act does not allow rent control for any single family home built in 1995 or later. For example, if you are a landlord with an apartment and a tenant moves out of the building, you didn't have to worry about rent control – you can set a new price for that newly-vacant unit. Prop 33 would have gotten rid of all that.

Had Prop 33 passed, tenants of properties covered by expanded rent control laws would have had the benefit of lower rent increases or stabilized rent. The now-failed measure was designed to give local governments more power to regulate rent hikes, potentially keeping costs more manageable for current tenants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Prop 33 and its impact on renters, landlords

Those opposing Prop 33 heading into the Nov. 2024 election argued that, landlords may face stricter limits on how much they can raise the rent, leading to decreased potential income from their rental properties. With the increased cost for landlords, those opposing Prop 33 had feared it would decreaase the supply of housing on the market and actually make rents higher.