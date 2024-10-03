California Prop 6 explained: Ending forced labor in prison

Should inmates continue to be forced to work?

What is Prop 6?

Proposition 6 would ban the use of forced labor in prison.

According to the California Constitution, involuntary servitude is banned - except as a punishment for crime.

While incarcerated, prisoners can be forced to cook, clean, and perform other tasks that are needed to keep prisons and jails running. Inmates also like working as firefighters on wildfire scenes. Inmate firefighters can earn as much as $10 a day.

About one-third of all California prisoners work. Many of them are paid less than $1 per hour.

Workers can also earn "time credits" that reduce the amount of time they serve in prison or jail. People who refuse to work or do other activities can face consequences such as losing the ability to make regular phone calls.

The proposition would change the Constitution to ban involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime and would also ban state prisons from disciplining people who refuse to work.

Prop 6 does not stop prisons from giving people time credits for working.

If passed, Prop 6 will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

Some supporters of Prop. 6 include ACLU California Action, California Democratic Party, California Teachers Association, and the California Labor Federation.

Related article

YES vote

A "YES" vote on this measure means that forced prison labor would be prohibited as punishment for a crime. State prisons would not be allowed to discipline people in prison who refuse to work.

NO vote

A "NO" vote on this measure means forced prison labor would continue to be allowed as punishment for crime.

You can see the full text of the bill by tapping or clicking here.