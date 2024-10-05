California Prop 4 explained: Borrow $10 billion to respond to climate change

As climate concerns mount, Californians will decide on dedicating a huge sum to environmental efforts.

What is Prop 4?

Proposition 4 is a ballot measure that, if passed, would permit California to issue $10 billion in bonds to finance a wide range of environmental and climate resilience projects.

The investments would span several key sectors:

Water supply and safety: $3.8 billion

This funding would focus on improving drinking water quality, addressing flood risks, and managing pollution. It would also support efforts to ensure water availability during droughts and repair critical infrastructure like dams​.

Wildfire Prevention and Forest Health: $1.5 billion

The money would be used for forest management and community defenses against wildfires. This includes thinning overgrown forests and clearing vegetation near homes to reduce fire risk​.

Protection of Lands and Wildlife: $1.2 billion

This allocation would conserve parks, habitats, and open spaces. Funds would also be used for restoring coastal ecosystems and protecting marine wildlife.

Coastal and Ocean Protection: $1.2 billion

This portion would mitigate sea-level rise and restore coastal areas, while also aiming to protect California's ocean ecosystems.

Clean Energy Investment: $850 million

These funds are directed toward renewable energy projects, including the development of wind turbines and energy storage infrastructure.

Agricultural Resilience: $300 million

The proposition allocates money to help farmers combat climate challenges by improving soil health, conserving water, and reducing pollution. It also supports community-based agriculture initiatives.

A critical component of Prop 4 is its focus on equity: at least 40% of the funds are reserved for projects benefiting disadvantaged communities. To ensure transparency, the measure also mandates regular audits.

The cost of Prop 4's bond, including interest, equates to roughly $400 million annually for 40 years for the state.

YES vote

A "YES" vote on this measure would authorize the state to borrow $10 billion through bonds for environmental and climate projects. These projects would enhance water safety, wildfire prevention, land conservation, coastal protection, clean energy development, and agricultural resilience, with a strong focus on supporting disadvantaged communities

NO vote

A "NO" vote on this measure would mean that the state cannot issue the $10 billion in bonds, resulting in these various projects not receiving this form of funding.

To explore the full text of the initiative or gather further details, click here.