Prop 3 passes: Constitutional right to marriage equality

By KTVU Staff
Published  November 5, 2024 10:34pm PST
2024 Election
FOX 11

Californians voted to pass Proposition 3 on Tuesday, allowing marriage equality to be enshrined in the state constitution.

While same-sex marriage is legal across the country because of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, California’s constitution still includes language that only recognizes marriage between a man and a woman.

"Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California," the constitution reads.

Prop 3 will update the language to "The right to marry is a fundamental right," the Associated Press reported.

Essentially the amendment will make California’s constitution match what federal courts have said about who can marry.

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, this amendment will not have a financial impact on state or local governments.

The legislation was first introduced by State Sen. Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) and Assemblymember Evan Low, also a congressional candidate in 2024.

"It’s absolute poison, it is so destructive, and it’s humiliating that this is in our constitution," Wiener told the Associated Press.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation and Equality California are also among supporters of the proposition.

Opponents of the amendment include the California Family Council and the organization’s president, Jonathan Keller. The organization says the amendment would "dismantle the traditional family structure."