Oxnard mother arrested for murder after death of newborn

An Oxnard woman is in custody facing murder charges after authorities discovered a dead newborn with suspicious injuries.

What we know:

On February 8 just after 11 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a birth and subsequent medical complications at a residence in the 2400 block of East Vineyard Avenue.

Paramedics located the infant and stepped in to help, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics noted a "suspicious injury" found on the infant, which they later reported to police.

The mother, identified as Marisol Flores, was present and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Following an investigation, she was arrested for felony child endangerment and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific nature of the "suspicious injury" noted by first responders.

The gender of the infant has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear if other individuals were present in the home at the time of the birth or the 911 call.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as detectives gather further evidence.

Flores is currently being held at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Jail.

The case will be presented to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for formal filing of charges and an upcoming arraignment.

What you can do:

The Oxnard Police Department is seeking the public’s help to piece together the events leading up to the infant's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Manuel Perez at (805) 385-7719 or via email at manny.perez@oxnardpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip.