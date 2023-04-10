Los Angeles leaders address controversial abortion pill ruling

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday addressed a controversial ruling that rescinded the FDA's approval of the abortion medication mifepristone, the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S.

According to Planned Parenthood, mifepristone is used in more than half of abortion procedures nationwide and has been hued as a safe, effective method of abortion for more than two decades.

"We want to make sure that in Los Angeles everyone knows they have the right to health care in every form and we also send the message to women around the country that California is a place where you can come to receive health care," Mayor Bass said.

"This Texas decision is a disgrace. It has no immediate impact on abortion and reproductive health services here in LA County," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

The abortion drug has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval and there is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol, which is also used to treat other medical conditions.

Kacsmaryk signed an injunction directing the FDA to stay mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues. His 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

Clinics and doctors that prescribe the two-drug combination have said that if mifepristone were pulled from the market, they would switch to using only the second drug, misoprostol. That single-drug approach has a slightly lower rate of effectiveness in ending pregnancies, but it is widely used in countries where mifepristone is illegal or unavailable.

Mifepristone has been used by millions of women over the past 23 years, and complications from mifepristone occur at a lower rate than that seen with wisdom teeth removal, colonoscopies and other routine medical procedures, medical groups have recently noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.