WHO warns omicron variant fears may set off hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines
The World Health Organization has expressed concerns that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines.
LA County confirms locally acquired case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Los Angeles County reported its fourth case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 Wednesday, saying the case is possibly the result of local transmission, unlike the previous infections that are believed to been travel-related.
Arizona health officials announce first omicron COVID-19 variant case in the state
Arizona health officials say they have detected the first case of COVID-19 involving the omicron variant in Yavapai County.
Health officials confirm first case of omicron variant in Long Beach
Health officials announced the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Long Beach Tuesday. The latest case of the new variant marks the fourth in Los Angeles County.
Omicron variant: Third case confirmed in Los Angeles County
Health officials in Los Angeles County have revealed a third case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in the area.
Los Angeles County confirms second omicron case
Los Angeles County has confirmed its second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The new patient is a college student who traveled to the East Coast over Thanksgiving. The person is fully vaccinated, had only mild symptoms and is in isolation.
Omicron variant brings new restrictions for air travelers to the US
The U.S. State Department has issued new travel requirements for any air travelers coming to the country. Now anyone two or older will have to show proof of a negative COVID test within one day of their flight.
Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
5 in California contract omicron linked to Wisconsin wedding
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month, public health officials said Friday.
California parents knowingly sent child to school with COVID
Northern California parents knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, causing a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school, officials said Saturday.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future
The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Rapid COVID testing site opens at LAX for international travelers
One day after confirming the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a rapid-testing site will open at Los Angeles International Airport Friday that will offer free -- but voluntary -- COVID tests for arriving international passengers.
U.S. citizen describes stressful trip to South Africa
Brett Nestadt boarded a plane headed for Johannesburg. It'd been 3 years since he'd seen his family in South Africa and was excited for the reunion. But while he was midair, news broke that the omicron variant had been discovered in South Africa.
1st confirmed omicron variant case in Minnesota connected to NY anime convention
The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday. The confirmation comes one day after the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant were detected in California.
Los Angeles County confirms first case of omicron variant
The Los Angeles County resident who tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant was fully vaccinated and returned to the county after traveling to South Africa from London on Nov. 22.
First U.S. case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in California
The first U.S. case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in California, the White House announced Wednesday.