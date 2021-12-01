Los Angeles County confirms second omicron case

Los Angeles County has confirmed its second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The new patient is a college student who traveled to the East Coast over Thanksgiving. The person is fully vaccinated, had only mild symptoms and is in isolation.

California parents knowingly sent child to school with COVID

Northern California parents knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, causing a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school, officials said Saturday.

U.S. citizen describes stressful trip to South Africa

Brett Nestadt boarded a plane headed for Johannesburg. It'd been 3 years since he'd seen his family in South Africa and was excited for the reunion. But while he was midair, news broke that the omicron variant had been discovered in South Africa.