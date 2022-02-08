Chino Hills students protest mask mandate after seeing viral photo of Newsom, Garcetti not wearing one

Over 300 students at Chino Hills High School spent their school day at the lunch area Quad, instead of their classrooms.

Chino Valley Unified School District members confirmed they received a notice from parents that after seeing California Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti not wearing masks during the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship Game, the students decided to protest the school’s mask mandate.

In order to accommodate the students, the school opened up the lunch area so they can continue on with their assignments for the day.

But you can see in our story that many students are not happy. Some say there is no one teaching them, and are getting less credit for their work.

Parents we spoke to are also upset. Many of them have been vocal at school board meetings, criticizing COVID-19 mandates.

"To demand the kids to continue wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status at this point is unfair," says one mother.

Board VP Andrew Cruz believes the board should override the State and San Bernardino guidelines, saying they are "not law." But he doubts he could get the rest of the board to go along on a vote to do that

So, at least for now, the students refusing to wear masks will spend the day at the Quad. When we asked the students if they are learning anything, most told us, "not really."

