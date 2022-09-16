Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: World gives final farewell to British monarch
Following the state funeral and procession, the queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth spent much of her time — and it is now her final resting place.
What did the note atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin say?
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was filled with symbolism and connections to the many moments and places she touched during her 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Church of England: The late monarch's faith beliefs
As Queen Elizabeth II is mourned, here are some details of the Church of England, of which she was a member. The history of this church is explained, as well as what it meant to the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II: World prepares its last goodbyes as state funeral nears
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11 a.m. British local time, or 6 a.m. ET. in the United States.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.