Meghan Markle visits Children's Hospital Los Angeles for storytime

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, was all smiles as she recently visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for a special story time session.

Videos and photos shared by CHLA show the duchess on her March 21 visit as part of the hospital's month-long "Make March Matter" campaign.

She read patient-favorite books like "Rosie the Riveter," "Pete the Cat," and "I Saw a Cat."

Markle also helped some kiddos with STEAM activities tied to each book that lets patients explore counting, colors, problem-solving, and more.

"Make March Matter" is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures. Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care.