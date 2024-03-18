Is King Charles dead? Buckingham Palace responds

King Charles III is alive, despite a viral report claiming otherwise, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday.

The royal palace made the clarification after a Russian news organization shared an "announcement" of his passing.

"We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," the palace shared in a statement to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

The fake report showed what appeared to be official correspondence from the palace, and even included the 75-year-old monarch's seal of his London residence.

Speculation about King Charles' health has amplified following reports that the royal family is set to make a "major announcement" Wednesday. Some believe the news could be an update on the king's cancer battle, while others think it could be over the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, following her abdominal surgery.

Last month, it was revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Since the announcement, he has continued working behind-the-scenes.



"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace noted last month. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

He was most recently photographed meeting with the Baroness Scotland of Asthal, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, last week.

The monarch is intent on attending his birthday parade in London on June 15, according to a new report. Trooping the Colour is a military procession that has been on the royal calendar since 1760 and marks the official birthday for the reigning King or Queen, regardless of their actual birthdate. King Charles' actual birthday is in November.

It's also unclear if Middleton will be attending the procession amid her recovery following her abdominal surgery in January. Earlier this month, the British Army backtracked and removed Princess Kate's name from its website after it listed her in attendance of the annual event in June.

Kate not been seen on public duty since Christmas Day, leaving many to speculate why she has been notably absent from the public eye.

The princess will reportedly resume her royal duties on Easter.