USC celebrates Armenian History Month

Published  April 5, 2024 9:24pm PDT
Armenian History Month
For the first time in school history, USC is formally celebrating Armenian History Month.

On Thursday, an opening ceremony was held at the school's Hahn Central Plaza. The celebration is the outcome of a year-long partnership between USC Institute of Armenian Studies and the Armenian Students Association.

There will be a number of events planned on campus to bring students, faculty, staff and the community together. Those looking to get more information can click here.