Armenian culture represented for first time in Disney

For the first time ever, Armenian culture was proudly represented in a Disney animation.

The latest episode of ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ was centered around the Armenian festival of Vardavar. The traditional Armenian festival, also known as Holiday of Water, involves water games and splashing people with water.

In the episode, Minnie Mouse wears the wrong outfit to celebrate Vardavar. Minnie and her friends are then greeted by the Armenian goddess Astghik.

Astghik, the goddess of water, fertility and love, wears a traditional Armenian outfit known as Taraz.

After Minnie's dress was ruined by water, Astghik helps clean it up and even gives Minnie her own Taraz, complete with a big pink bow.

The character of Astghik is voiced by Liana Bdéwi, who is of Armenian descent.

"I was in disbelief because there was no way this was real. What am I reading," Bdéwi said chuckling.

"I was like, I’m going to get this role, I'm going to put everything into it, make her so fun and cute and inviting and they liked it," she told FOX 11's Araksya Karapetyan.

Astghik is also heard speaking Armenian in the episode. There were several other cultural references, such as Chip and Dale selling tahn, a popular Armenian yogurt drink and making khorovats, Armenian BBQ.



This is the first time Disney has showcased Armenian culture.

The episode was written by Kathleen Sarnelli Kapukchyan. It is available to watch on DisneyNow.com and on the DisneyNOW app. The episode will be available on Disney+ at a later date.