California-born teen inspires next generation of girls to race

Before she had a driver’s license, Jade Avedisian was driving every single weekend.

Avedisian had been winning races and championships in dirt midgets, and now at 17, she's posed to be the next great female race car driver.

Born and raised in Clovis, California, Avedisian was introduced to racing as a child.

"My dad grew up working on sprint cars, so it's similar to what I'm racing right now. When I was born, I was kind of always around it, because it was his job back then, and then at 4 years old he bought me a quarter midget, and we would go out to empty parking lots on Sundays," Avedisian explained.

At 4, she wasn’t really into it, but it didn’t take long for that to change.

"I feel like the day I turned 7 and got into it, there was just something, you know, some passion in my heart that I really wanted to do this. The goal has never changed," said Avedisian.

At 7, she was racing with 16-year-olds. Now at 17, she’s racing adults between 25 and 45.

Over the last few years, her ambitions have changed.

"I just always had a dream of racing on Sundays in the NASCAR Cup Series, which is on asphalt. My ultimate goal is to race on Sundays in the NASCAR Cup series," said Avedisian.

Recently, the Avedisians relocated to Mooresville, North Carolina for Jade to pursue her dream.

"It is a lot easier to get to the races from Mooresville instead of all the way back to California. And then, obviously, most of the race teams are out here as well," said Avedisian.

She added she’s grateful to have her family’s support.

"Good quality family around you 24/ 7, you know. They always have your back," said Avedisian.

Toyota recently signed her to a multiyear contract.

"When little girls come up to me and say -- I inspire them to start race or start racing, it is hard to put feelings into words, but I remember walking around the racetrack when I was a little kid, just looking up to all these people," said Avedisian.

She says she looks at life the same way she looks at the racetrack.

"Your racing isn't going to be perfect. Every single weekend you're not going to win, even if you try your hardest. Some things just don't play out the way you want it…if you have a problem, you just kind of work through it," she said.