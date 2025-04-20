In Depth: Celebrating Armenian Heritage

Araksya Karapetyan is in for Hal Eisner.

She devotes four segments to the exploration of Armenian culture.

"Anora" is a multi- award-winning motion picture featuring Armenian actors.

The Sahag Mersrob Armenian Christian School served the Armenian community since 1980 and is now trying to rebuild after being destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

Ladybugz catering offers a delicious taste of Armenian delicacies.

The Amoretti company has battled through struggles and setbacks to create famous flavoring compounds.

An Oud player shows us the way the instrument informs the stories of Armenian folk songs.

And young people from the Sonata Music School play traditional Armenian instruments.