Day of Remembrance: Thousands commemorate Armenian Genocide in LA

Thousands throughout Los Angeles commemorated the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Wednesday through rallies, prayer, and tribute events.

Rallies were held in Hollywood and outside the Turkish Consulate General in Beverly Hills. Commemoration events were also scheduled at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument, Adventist Health Glendale, and Glendale City Hall.

Commemoration events are also held throughout the world.

Unified Young Armenians, the organizers of the rally in Hollywood, say they are demanding the immediate release of all Armenian POWs and the political leadership of Artsakh from Azerbaijan prisons.

"Their freedom is non-negotiable, a basic human right that we stand united to uphold. We march in honor of our fallen heroes, the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for our homeland. Through our voices and our presence, we pay homage to their valor and sacrifice, ensuring their legacy endures," a statement read.

Protesters are also calling on the US to condemn the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan.

Armenian Genocide rallies, which have been happening in LA for decades, honors the memory of 1.5 million people killed in 1915 at the hands of the Ottoman Empire (modern day Turkey).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill establishing April 24 as Genocide Remembrance Day-- making it a state holiday and allowing schools and community colleges to close for the day.

"As we remember the victims and survivors on this somber anniversary, our thoughts are also with those reeling from recent losses amid the devastating crisis in the region. We honor the strength and resilience of the Armenian people, who have built new lives and thriving communities in all corners of the globe. Thousands made their homes in California, and we are immeasurably greater for their contributions," Newsom said in a statement.

Los Angeles is home to the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of Armenia itself.

The Armenian Genocide is recorded as being the first genocide of the 20th century. But still to this day, Turkey denies their actions and involvement. In 2021, President Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.