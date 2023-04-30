Celebrating Armenian History

Araksya Karapetyan hosts for Hal Eisner. Araksya introduces us to the history and culture of the Armenian people in honor of Armenian History Month.

In our first segment, we meet a musical duo that blends musical styles from around the world including Armenian folk, Balkan music, jazz and reggae. They call themselves Ladaniva.

We also meet chef Ara Zada who takes traditional dishes and simplifies them for the home cook. He makes videos of his cooking to share on social media.

In segment two, we hear the story of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s grandparents. They played a large role in saving thousands of lives during the Armenian Genocide.

In segment three, we take a look at the largest Armenian non-profit in the world – AGBU. We visit their local facility which helps both children and adults with a variety of programs including dance, STEM programs, athletics and scouting.

In segment four, we are treated to a traditional Armenian dance by performers from the Ara Dance Studio in Glendale.