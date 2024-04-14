In Depth: Celebrating The Armenian Spirit

Araksya Karapetyan fills in for Hal Eisner for a special show devoted to Armenian culture.

Meet the Armenian roots of the new owner of Randy's Donuts, as well as an Armenian artist who creates paintings filled with Armenian culture and joy.

If you're interested in cooking, learn how to create the traditional Armenian dish "Ghapama."

Also, check out the first animated Armenian character in an episode of "Mickey Mouse Funhouse."

Learn more about the film "Amerikatsi," which features a man who repatriates back to Armenia in 1948, then hear the mournful sounds of the traditional instrument, the "duduk."