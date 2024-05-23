WWE, AEW legend Jim Ross hospitalized after health scare

article

Wrestling icon Jim Ross was hospitalized after a health scare.

The longtime WWE-turned-AEW announcer said he visited the emergency room in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 23. Ross said he was having shortness of breath but did not give specifics on his health scare.

Ross, 72, has had other health concerns in the past, including a skin cancer diagnosis in 2021. In Feb. 2024, "JR" announced on social media that he had surgery on his right hip to get rid of a cancerous cell – which he insists went well. He also had Bell's palsy in the mid-1990s.

Ross is considered one of the most recognized voices in professional wrestling. He's known for his "BAW GAWD" exclamations and for wearing a dark cowboy hat in the broadcast booth.