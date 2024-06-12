AMC Theaters offering $3 movie tickets summer deal

Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos this summer?

If your little one is a fan of movies and popcorn - AMC Theatres is offering a budget-friendly option with their 2024 Summer Movie Camp for Kids.

SUGGESTED: Summer travel toys with the The Toy Insider

The deal, running through August, offers a selection of popular animated films for just $3 per ticket plus tax. The promo is available at more than 250 AMC locations throughout the U.S. beginning June 24.

Here's the 2024 Summer Movie Camp lineup:

June 24 & 26: Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 1 & 3: The Lorax

July 15 & 17: Sing 2

July 22 & 24: The Secret Life of Pets

July 29 & 31: Migration

August 5 & 7: Despicable Me 2

August 12 & 14: Despicable Me 3

Spanish Dub versions of the titles will also be available at 30 select AMC locations . Those specific showtimes will be on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. each week.

Regal Cinemas has a similar program underway at 400 of its participating theaters nationwide. The Summer Movie Express program, offers two PG-rated films for just $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: $1 movies are back this summer: Here’s what you can see

To learn more about AMC's $3 ticket deal or to purchase advance tickets, tap or click here.

