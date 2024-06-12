AMC Theaters offering $3 movie tickets summer deal
LOS ANGELES - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos this summer?
If your little one is a fan of movies and popcorn - AMC Theatres is offering a budget-friendly option with their 2024 Summer Movie Camp for Kids.
The deal, running through August, offers a selection of popular animated films for just $3 per ticket plus tax. The promo is available at more than 250 AMC locations throughout the U.S. beginning June 24.
Here's the 2024 Summer Movie Camp lineup:
- June 24 & 26: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- July 1 & 3: The Lorax
- July 15 & 17: Sing 2
- July 22 & 24: The Secret Life of Pets
- July 29 & 31: Migration
- August 5 & 7: Despicable Me 2
- August 12 & 14: Despicable Me 3
Spanish Dub versions of the titles will also be available at 30 select AMC locations. Those specific showtimes will be on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. each week.
Regal Cinemas has a similar program underway at 400 of its participating theaters nationwide. The Summer Movie Express program, offers two PG-rated films for just $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.
To learn more about AMC's $3 ticket deal or to purchase advance tickets, tap or click here.