Dodgers name starting pitchers for World Series Games 1 and 2

The Brief Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team is locked in for the World Series. The Fall Classic begins in Toronto for Games 1 and 2 and returns to LA on Monday. Roberts has named who will take the mound for the first two games of the series.



The countdown is on to Game 1 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

What we know:

Now, we know who will take the mound for the Dodgers for Games 1 and 2.

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Blake Snell will get the start on Friday and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow in Game 2. This is the same pitching order the Dodgers used for the first two games of their four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

What they're saying:

The team says they are locked in and can't wait to take the field.

"I feel good about the guys' focus and playing and yeah… we'll be ready to go on Friday. I feel good about it," Roberts said.

"I'm excited to get going. You know, having five, six days off… I just wish the days would go faster so we get so we can get to Friday sooner," added 2024 World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman.

SUGGESTED: World Series 2025 tickets: Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announce giveaway

What's next:

Games 1 and 2 will be in Toronto, and that's Friday and Saturday. Then, the Dodgers are back here in Los Angeles at home on Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE: Dodgers to face Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch, where to buy tickets