Puka Nacua’s brother arrested for taking Laker star’s SUV

article

The Brief Samson Nacua and his friend, Trey Rose, were arrested in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 12. They are accused of taking Adou Thiero's SUV without his consent. Samson Nacua is the brother of LA Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua.



Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua, was arrested for taking a BMW SUV from Los Angeles Lakers star Adou Thiero’s without consent, officials said.

Samson Nacua’s friend was also arrested for the crime.

What we know:

Los Angeles County deputies were flagged down in the 8400 block of Sunset Boulevard, outside the 1 West Hollywood hotel along the Sunset Strip, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12.

Authorities said they were flagged down by Thiero, who informed them his BMW SUV had been stolen, and he was able to track it to that location.

"During the initial investigation, it was discovered that suspect Nacua took the vehicle from the Wilshire location, and suspect Rose was the driver when they arrived at the Sunset location," the LASD said in a press release.

Nacua, and Trey Rose, both 27, were arrested for joyriding, also described as taking or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The backstory:

Samson Nacua currently plays in the UFL and also plays wide receiver like his brother. He played college football for the Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. He then went undrafted in 2022 and has played in the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. He currently plays for the UFL's Michigan Panthers, based in Detroit.

What you can do:

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the LASD’s West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850.