Dodgers to face Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch, where to buy tickets

And then there were two.

The Los Angeles Dodgers now know who is standing their way between them and a back-to-back World Series championships. The Boys in Blue will face the Blue Jays as Games 1 and 2 of the Fall Classic will be held in Toronto.

The matchup became officially set after the Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series in seven games. The Dodgers enjoyed a nice break during the waiting game for the World Series matchup after completing a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Braves in the National League Championship Series.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

World Series tickets at Dodger Stadium are available on a resale, secondary basis. That being said, those looking to purchase on popular sites like Ticketmaster, Gametime, SeatGeek, StubHub, TickPick and Vivid Seats, will have to fork up some dough for Games 1 and 2.

Moments before the Blue Jays won the American League pennant, the cheapest get-in prices for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium was listed TickPick for just under $800 with fees already included.

Game 2 ticket prices for Dodgers-Blue Jays in Los Angeles were listed just under $750 for the so-called "nosebleed sections" of the stadium, according to TickPick on October 20.

HOW TO WATCH

FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the livestream on the FOX One app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PT. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX One app.

GAME 1: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 24

GAME 2: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, October 25

GAME 3: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Monday, October 27

GAME 4: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 28

GAME 5*: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 29

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 31

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, November 1

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays are headed to their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.