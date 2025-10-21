World Series 2025 tickets: Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announce giveaway

World Series ticket prices continue to soar after Game 7 of the American League Championship Series revealed who the Los Angeles Dodgers will face in the 2025 Fall Classic.

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea, announced a World Series ticket giveaway as a way to thank a lucky fan for their support.

What we know:

The defending champs are back in the World Series for the second consecutive year, and the 2024 World Series MVP and his wife announced the details of a special giveaway.

Not only will the Freeman family give away four tickets, the winner will receive a signed baseball.

"Our family is so thankful for all the love this season — and now we want you to experience the World Series magic too!" Chelsea Freeman wrote on Instagram.

How to Enter

Find the details on how to enter below.

Follow Chelsea and Freddie Freeman on Instagram

Like the giveaway post

Tag three friends who would like to attend the game

There are bonus entries for sharing and tagging and there is no limit to how many times a person can enter.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) looks on with his wife Chelsea and son. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The backstory:

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman did a similar giveaway last year and FOX 11 spoke to the lucky family who won.

Last year's giveaway was the couple's way of paying it forward after they received an outpouring of support from Dodger fans after their son was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

