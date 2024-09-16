Shohei Ohtani tracker: Dodger star chasing history with possible 50-50 season

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is closing in on starting his own club. The two-way star known by many as baseball's unicorn could be the first player in MLB history to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

As of September 16, Ohtani enters Monday's game with 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases.

In addition to possibly starting his solo milestone club, Ohtani is also close to tying the Dodgers record for most home runs in a single season with 49, set by Shawn Green in 2001.

The possible 50-50 season could add to an already-impressive MLB resume that includes becoming the sixth player to join the 40-40 club back in late August of this season, winning the American League MVP twice (2021, 2023), winning Silver Slugger twice, being named All-Star four times and winning the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Here are the 13 games left for Ohtani and the Dodgers for the rest of the 2024 regular season:

Sept. 16: @Atlanta Braves

Sept. 17: @Miami Marlins

Sept. 18: @Miami Marlins

Sept. 19: @Miami Marlins

Sept. 20: vs. Colorado Rockies

Sept. 21: vs. Colorado Rockies

Sept. 22: vs. Colorado Rockies

Sept. 24: vs. San Diego Padres

Sept. 25: vs. San Diego Padres

Sept. 26: vs. San Diego Padres

Sept. 27: @Colorado Rockies

Sept. 28: @Colorado Rockies

Sept. 29: @Colorado Rockies

Ohtani's Dodgers are also closing in on clinching a spot in the 2024 postseason. Should the Dodgers punch a ticket to the playoffs, which seems like a lock at this point, it would be the first time the Japan-born star will be playing postseason baseball here in the United States.

Ohtani's road to putting together a historical 2024 regular season has not been easy to say the least. Ohtani, the pitcher, is sitting out the entirety of the 2024 MLB regular-season due to the elbow surgery. Off-the-field, baseball's so-called "unicorn" had to adjust to playing for a new team after leaving the Los Angeles Angels, the team he played with for six seasons, and dealing with the attention that came with his longtime close friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara admitting to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani.