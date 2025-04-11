Young parents in comas after South LA crash that killed their 6-month-old

The Brief Two parents are in comas and their infant son is dead after a crash in South Los Angeles. Police said the other car involved in the crash was stolen. The driver of the stolen car was also killed in the crash.



Young parents are in the hospital with serious injuries, their infant son dead after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver in a stolen car.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The deadly crash happened on Monday, around 11:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of South Western Avenue. Stephanie Jarqueen, 22, and Anthony Lozano, 20, picked up their 6-month-old baby Josiah from a babysitter after work moments before the crash, the family told FOX 11.

"They were just starting their life with their new baby," said Nathalia Romero, Jarqueen's cousin. "He was only 6 months old. It’s truly sad how life unfolds."

Surveillance video shows the stolen white sedan speeding "like a missile," as one witness said, before it veered into oncoming lanes, crashing into the couple and their baby in a black vehicle. Witnesses say the stolen white car was likely going around 100 mph.

Baby Josiah was killed in the crash. Authorities say the driver of the stolen white car also died.

The young couple was rushed from the scene by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

What they're saying:

"Right now, it’s at a 50-50," said Romero. "We’re not too sure. We’re all hoping and praying for the best."

LAPD has said the stolen white car was not involved in a pursuit, but instead drove past one of the officers at a high speed.

In the surveillance video, a police car arrives at the crash scene around 18 seconds after impact.

"We have no information about the person who was driving, or who it was," said Romero. "We’re all waiting for answers."

According to witnesses, and family, Lozano was originally conscious after the crash. However, his condition has since worsened after learning about what happened to his son.

"Not knowing the state of his wife, and finding out about his baby, unfortunately his lungs collapsed," said Karen, an aunt.

What you can do:

Family members say both Jarqueen and Lozano are in comas at the hospital.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign if you’d like to help with expenses.

"We’re all trying to stay together," said Romero. "We’re all praying for the best."