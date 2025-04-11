Monica Sementilli: Verdict reached in trial of wife charged with hairstylist husband's murder

The Brief Jurors reached a verdict in the case against Monica Sementeilli on the morning of Friday, April 11. She was found guilty of murder and conspiracy in masterminding the murder of her husband, Fabio Sementilli. The jury also found true the special circumstance allegations of financial gain and lying in wait.



Jurors reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of her husband -- a prominent hairdresser -- at the home they shared with their two daughters in Woodland Hills.

On Friday, Monica Sementilli was convicted of murder and conspiracy. Jurors also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

Two days prior, a downtown Los Angeles panel spent just over four hours Wednesday discussing the case of Monica Sementilli after receiving a final set of instructions from Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen following four days of closing arguments from attorneys.

What we know:

Monica Sementilli, 53, was on trial for murder and conspiracy in the death of her husband, Fabio Sementilli, who was stabbed to death in their backyard in 2017. The case involves allegations of murder for financial gain and lying in wait, with closing arguments recently concluded.

Sementilli faces charges of murder and conspiracy related to her husband's death. The murder charge includes special circumstances of murder for financial gain and lying in wait.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury gets case of wife charged with celeb hairstylist husband's murder in Woodland Hills

Robert Baker, a co-defendant, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and conspiracy, receiving a life sentence without parole.

Christopher Austin, another defendant, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces 16 years to life in prison.

As jurors wrapped up deliberations for the day Wednesday, the panel asked the judge for the audio recording or a transcript of Austin's conversation with an undercover police operative shortly after Austin was arrested last year. The judge called jurors back into court, telling them that the recording and transcript were not received into evidence during the trial.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told jurors during her closing argument that "it's very obvious that the defendant, along with her lover, murdered Fabio Sementilli along with assistance from Christopher Austin," and that the murder was "committed for financial gain as well as for other motivations -- in other words, for their future together."

The prosecutor said that even after Sementilli was arrested, she "still maintains no remorse, no guilt -- just sadness" that she and Baker can't be together.

The backstory:

Fabio Sementilli was killed shortly before his 20th wedding anniversary.

Monica Sementilli allegedly conspired with her lover, Baker, and Austin to murder her husband for financial gain.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wife, lover arrested in connection to prominent hairstylist's stabbing death

Baker testified that Monica was not involved in the murder plan, while Austin claimed Baker told him Monica wanted her husband dead, though he never spoke to her directly about it

What's next:

Monica Sementilli faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous FOX 11 reports. City News Service contributed.



