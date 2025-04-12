Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Los Angeles for 'Fighting Oligarchy' rally

article

The Brief Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are set to speak at a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday. The rally is part of the pair's Fighting Oligarchy tour. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are visiting cities across the U.S. to discuss how to "take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country."



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are in Los Angeles on Monday as the next stop of their U.S. tour.

Fighting Oligarchy Tour

What we know:

Saturday's event at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown LA marks the sixth stop on what the pair has dubbed the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez launched the tour on March 20, with two events in North Las Vegas and Tempe, Arizona.

Sanders has been traveling the country holding rallies since the beginning of the year, with Ocasio-Cortez joining him in February.

In addition to the representatives, artists like Neil Young, Maggie Rogers and Joan Baez will perform. Speakers are expected to take the stage around 1 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said to expect traffic delays in the Civic Center. Spring Street will also be closed between Temple and First streets.

The event is also being streamed on YouTube.

Why are Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holding rallies?

What they're saying:

According to Sanders' campaign website, the events are meant to discuss how to "take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country." At previous events, Sanders has called out President Donald Trump and his administration, and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

In a video posted to X, Sanders discussed why he was holding these rallies across the country.

"In these extraordinarily difficult and depressing times, I want people in the communities that we visit and around the country to understand that they are not alone when they feel outraged by what Trump is doing to our counrty," said Sanders, calling the rallies a stand against [oligarchy, authoritarianism, xenophobia and attacks on the working class," that provide "hope for people all across the country."

More events

What's next:

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to appear next in Utah and Idaho on Sunday and Monday, before coming back to California, visiting Bakersfield and Folsom on Tuesday.