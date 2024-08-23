WATCH: Shohei Ohtani joins elite 40-40 club with walkoff grand slam

Shohei Ohtani has officially joined elite company.

Ohtani became the sixth MLB player to hit 40 home runs and 40 steals in a single season on Friday. Entering the series opener against 2020 World Series foes Tampa Bay Rays, the 2-time American League MVP needed one more steal, which he got it done in the fourth inning.

Entering the ninth inning with two outs and bases loaded, baseball's "Unicorn" stepped up to the plate needed just one more homer to make history.

Ohtani ended up blasting a walkoff grand slam home run to not only make history, but also sending the Boys in Blue home happy with a 7-3 win over the Rays.

Below is the video of the historic at-bat:

With Friday's historic home run, Ohtani joins Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988) in the 40-40 club.