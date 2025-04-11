7-year-old LA girl found dead in bathroom of Van Nuys home

The Brief A 7-year-old girl was found dead in the bathroom of her family's home in Van Nuys. One person has since been detained, but officials did not specify that person's relationship with the young girl.



A 7-year-old girl was found dead in the bathroom of her family's Los Angeles home.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 6800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys. After finding the young girl's body, LAPD launched a homicide investigation.

LAPD said one person has since been placed in custody.

What we don't know:

LAPD did not elaborate on the detainee's relationship with the girl.

Officials have not released the identity of the girl found dead. Her cause of dead has not been revealed as of Friday, April 11.