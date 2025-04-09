Mega Millions ticket worth $23,300 sold in California

The Brief The newly-enhanced Mega Millions game debuted its first draw Tuesday night. One lucky ticket sold in Murrieta is worth over $23,000. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is an $72 million.



Thousands of California Lottery players won some big bucks in Tuesday night's newly-enhanced Mega Millions draw game, according to officials.

While more than 28,969 Californians won between $10 and $50 just for matching the gold Mega Mall, one lucky player matched four out of five numbers plus the Mega Ball for a whopping $23,330.

That player's base prize of $11,665 doubled with an automatic multiplier of 2X applied, officials said. The lucky ticket was sold at the Vons Express located at 29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Road in Murrieta.

If you didn't win anything this time around, maybe Friday will be your lucky night. The estimated jackpot for the next draw has jumped to $72 million.

"Congratulations to all of last night’s players who joined in on the first drawing. Every Mega Millions entry is worth nearly $2 for California public schools and helps support a wide variety of programs throughout the state," said Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the California Lottery. "The diverse range of programs is something we are so proud to support. From fire cadets to football players, and music to marine biology, there is an amazing set of innovative programs using California Lottery funds to help make students’ dreams a reality every day."