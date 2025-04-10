Deputy punches 14-year-old in head repeatedly during arrest

The Brief A family is accusing a San Bernardino County deputy of assaulting their 14-year-old son during an investigation in Hesperia. Deputies were investigating reports that someone had brought a gun to school. The department claims the teen assaulted the deputy. They arrested him for resisting an officer.



A father in Hesperia says a San Bernardino County deputy beat up his 14-year-old son during an investigation at a local school. Now, he says the department won’t let him speak to his son.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Pathways to College in Hesperia on Wednesday around 4 p.m., after they got reports that someone had brought a gun to school.

According to the department, the deputy tried to talk to a group of boys accused of having the gun, but one of the boys, a 14-year-old, walked away. The deputy’s interaction with the boy was caught on camera.

In the video, the deputy was seen picking the boy up off the ground before throwing him down again. Then, the deputy punched the boy multiple times in the head.

The deputy arrested the boy. Officials did not find a gun.

What they're saying:

The boy’s father said his son was "beat up by a police officer," calling the deputy’s actions "excessive" and "an abuse of power."

He told FOX 11 that the fight happened after the deputy had searched all the boys. After the search, the father said, the deputy tried to pull the boys to the side, but the 14-year-old refused. That’s when the struggle started.

"The officer already knew he didn't have a weapon because he had already searched him," Thomas, the boy's father, said. "That's the problem, this is what the officer did is after the fact. All three of the boys knew why they were being searched. The officers searched them. They didn't find any weapons."

Now, he says his son is injured and still in custody, adding that officials will only talk to the family’s attorney, saying they have to "wait."

"I don’t understand what we’re waiting for," Thomas said. "I don’t understand. They haven’t formally charged him. I don’t understand any of this."

"You could clearly see that a line [was] crossed. There [are] four to five hits to the face, a punch to the gut," said attorney Brandon Mata. "…This is a 14-year-old boy."

The other side:

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the boy assaulted the deputy when he tried to detain the boy.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the boy was arrested for resisting arrest. The department refused to comment further.