Rams DT Bobby Brown suspended for violating NFL PED policy

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Brown is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Rams' active roster on Oct. 17, following the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brown made one tackle in 10 regular-season games as a rookie in 2021 after being drafted in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. He played in each of the team's first three post-season games, not recording any statistics. He was not active for the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.