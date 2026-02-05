NBA trade deadline: Here’s every move the Lakers and Clippers made

The Brief The Lakers and Clippers made multiple moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline as both teams push for playoff positioning. The Clippers completed two major trades, including deals involving James Harden and Ivica Zubac, reshaping both their roster and draft future. The Lakers added sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a trade, while several rumored stars across the league ultimately stayed put.



Thursday marked the NBA trade deadline ahead of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

What we know:

With All-Star Weekend approaching, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are positioning themselves for a postseason push this spring.

As of Thursday, the Lakers sat sixth in the Western Conference, placing them on track for a playoff spot. The Clippers, after a slower start to the season, had begun to turn things around and were ninth in the standings, which puts them in the play-in tournament picture.

Here’s a look at the moves each team made ahead of the deadline.

Clippers make two major trades

The Clippers made two significant moves that will impact both the remainder of the season and the franchise’s future.

First, the team traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland. The two guards are nearly a decade apart in age, and coach Tyronn Lue said Garland’s addition should allow the Clippers to play at a faster pace.

Less than an hour before the deadline, the Clippers completed another deal, sending center Ivica Zubac — the longest-tenured player on the roster — to the Indiana Pacers.

Zubac and Kobe Brown were traded to Indiana in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two 2026 first-round picks and a 2029 second-round pick.

The move adds much-needed draft capital for the Clippers, who previously sent five first-round picks and two pick swaps to Oklahoma City in the 2019 Paul George trade.

Quick recap of Clippers' trades

Clippers get:

Darius Garland

Bennedict Mathurin

Isaiah Jackson

Two first-round picks

One second-round pick

Clippers part ways with:

James Harden

Ivica Zubac

Kobe Brown

Lakers part ways with Gabe Vincent

The Lakers are focused on maximizing the pairing of LeBron James and Luka Dončić, which includes strengthening their supporting cast.

On Thursday, the Lakers traded guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for sharpshooter Luke Kennard, according to a report.

Quick recap of Lakers' trades

Lakers get:

Luke Kennard

Lakers part ways with:

Gabe Vincent

Second-round pick

Across the league: Morant, Antetokounmpo stay put

While the league monitored the availability of All-Stars Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, neither player was traded before the deadline.