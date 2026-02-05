Suspect killed in police shooting near California Science Center

The Brief LAPD officers shot and killed a suspect Thursday morning in the parking lot of the California Science Center in Exposition Park. Officers responded to the scene at 9:40 a.m. following reports of a man armed with a rifle; the suspect was pronounced dead on-site. No officers were reported injured, but police have not yet confirmed if a weapon was recovered from the deceased individual.



A police shooting at the California Science Center parking lot left one suspect dead Thursday morning, triggering a security alert for the nearby University of Southern California (USC) campus.

What we know:

The incident began at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department received calls regarding a man armed with a rifle at 700 Exposition Park Drive.

The LAPD confirmed that the suspect was shot by police and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Following the shooting, USC students and faculty received emergency alerts advising them to avoid the Exposition Park area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided a description or identity for the deceased suspect. Critical details, including whether a rifle was actually recovered at the scene or how many officers fired their weapons, have not been released. It is also unclear if the suspect pointed a weapon or fired at officers prior to the shooting.

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to provide an identification and official cause of death in the coming days.