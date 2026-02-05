Lakers trade Gabe Vincent, second-round pick to Atlanta for Luke Kennard: report

article

The Brief The LA Lakers have reportedly moved on from Gabe Vincent. On Thursday, it was reported Vincent was traded to Atlanta in exchange for Luke Kennard and a 2032 second-round draft pick. Kennard returns to LA after his three-season tenure with the Clippers.



The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a big move hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The Lakers traded Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luke Kennard, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

"Lakers find a sharpshooter on the wings for Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James while the Hawks land a veteran guard, create a $11 million trade exception and pick up an asset," Charnia wrote on X.

Kennard is no stranger to LA as he played for the Clippers for three seasons.

In 2023, Kennard was part of a three-team trade where he was sent to Memphis.

This season, the 29-year-old guard is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.