James Harden traded to Cleveland Cavaliers in blockbuster deal: Report

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers have officially parted ways.

What we know:

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the 11-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick in a blockbuster deal.

This marks Harden’s sixth team in 16 seasons.

Harden last suited up for the Clips on Friday, Jan. 30 on the road against Denver.

Despite making an appearance at his alma mater, Arizona State University, on Jan. 31, he was listed out for LA’s game against Phoenix the following day for "personal reasons." He also missed the second night of the back-to-back for the same reason.

Fans were stunned when, on Monday night, sources told Sports Illustrated that the Clippers were in "advanced trade talks" with other teams, notably the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams were reportedly looking to agree on a deal to swap Harden for Darius Garland.

Even Kawhi Leonard said he was "surprised," following the team's loss against Philadelphia at home Monday night.

This season, the former NBA MVP is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He also recently passed Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Back on Media Day in 2024, he explained his reasoning for re-signing with the Clippers was because he was home.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else," Harden said at the time. "I want to leave a legacy, especially here. I got an opportunity to be at home."

The backstory:

In addition to being the 2017 NBA MVP, he also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Harden grew up in the LA area and graduated from Artesia High School in Lakewood.