16-year-old booked for attempted murder in Ventura; 2 other teens arrested

Three teenagers are in custody facing various charges from attempted murder to robbery following a month-long investigation in Ventura, according to police.

What we know:

The investigation began in January 2026 after a victim reported being shot at near Seaward Avenue and Pierpont Boulevard.

According to authorities, the victim and suspects were attending a gathering when the suspects pulled out a gun and began threatening them. As the victim tried to escape the scene, one suspect fired the weapon, police said.

Authorities later located evidence of the shooting and identified the three suspects, all 16-year-old Ventura residents.

Detectives then served search warrants at three separate locations, seizing additional evidence linked to the crime.

What's next:

The three suspects have been booked at Juvenile Hall.

Charges range from attempted murder and robbery to false imprisonment and criminal street gang enhancements.

The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Miguel Martinez at 805-339-4328.