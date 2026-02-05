Sierra Canyon student ID'd as teen killed in Malibu Tesla crash

article

The Brief A 16-year-old Sierra Canyon School student died Wednesday after his Tesla plunged off Malibu Canyon Road. The victim, identified as Hunter Langley, was pronounced dead at the scene near Potter Drive. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, which led to the cancellation of major school events.



The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal solo-vehicle crash on Malibu Canyon Road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just north of Potter Drive, according to the CHP, when a Tesla veered off the roadway and traveled over the side of the canyon.

Emergency responders arrived to find the vehicle approximately 30 feet down a steep embankment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after Tesla plunges down Malibu Canyon Road hillside

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the victim was Hunter Langley, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the tragedy, Sierra Canyon School canceled all athletic activities on Wednesday, including the highly anticipated Mission League boys' basketball tournament final against Notre Dame.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the Tesla to go off the road.

It remains unclear if high speeds, mechanical failure, or environmental conditions played a role in the crash.

Officials have not confirmed if any other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

In a message to the school community, Sierra Canyon officials expressed their grief.

"Due to the sudden loss within the Sierra Canyon School community, the Sierra Canyon Athletics Department has decided to cancel all athletic events today... We appreciate your understanding as we take this time to support our students, families, and community."

What's next:

The CHP's West Valley office is leading the ongoing investigation.

The school has announced that its wellness director and counseling staff will be available on campus to provide support for students and faculty as they navigate the loss.