Darius Garland ‘excited’ for new chapter with Clippers

Darius Garland is embracing a new chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former Cleveland Cavalier begins his tenure in LA after a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden and a 2026 second-round pick to Cleveland.

‘I’m here to win games'

What they're saying:

"I’m super excited. I mean, these guys want to win games. So do I," Garland said during his introductory press conference Wednesday at the Intuit Dome. "My last three or four years I’ve been in the playoffs, so I’m trying to keep that streak going, especially here."

"Everybody wants to win, and that’s why they brought me here," he added. "So I’m looking forward to doing that."

The 26-year-old guard has been dealing with a toe injury that has kept him sidelined this season.

"I’m ready to hoop, so whenever I get the green light, we can move forward with it," Garland said.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said the addition of Garland will allow the team to play at a faster pace, and he envisions Garland in a role similar to Kyrie Irving’s.

"I hope T Lue uses me like he did with Kyrie during that championship run," Garland said. "Whatever T Lue wants me to be, whatever position he wants me to be in, I’m going to do that. I’m here to win games."

The backstory:

Fans were stunned when reports surfaced that the Clippers and Cavaliers were in advanced trade talks involving Garland and Harden.

Harden grew up in the Los Angeles area and previously said he wanted to "leave a legacy" with the Clippers.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else," Harden said at the time. "I got an opportunity to be at home."

Harden said he did not ask for a trade. However, he reportedly could not reach an agreement with the Clippers’ front office on a new contract, and both sides felt it was best to part ways.

Harden expressed gratitude to the organization in a statement posted on social media.

"Two and a half years ago, you welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be the best version of myself. To say I’m grateful is an understatement. I’ll forever consider myself a Clipper," he wrote.

What's next:

It remains unclear when Garland will make his Clippers debut.