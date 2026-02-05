Clippers big man Ivica Zubac traded to Indiana Pacers: report

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers traded center Ivica Zubac and guard Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to a report. The deal brings Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and three draft picks to Los Angeles. Zubac, the longest-tenured Clipper, leaves the franchise days after moving into the top five on the team’s all-time games played list.



The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly made an unexpected move in the minutes before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

What we know:

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Clippers traded Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick.

Zubac was the longest-tenured Clipper on the roster, having joined the team months before the franchise made a major splash by acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Just three days ago, the Clippers announced Zubac surpassed Corey Maggette for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time games played list.

The fan favorite, commonly referred to as "Zu," frequently credited James Harden for helping unlock his full potential as he developed into one of the league’s top big men. However, the Clippers traded Harden on Tuesday night after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement beyond the current season.

Now, Zubac and Harden will begin new chapters in the Eastern Conference.

Zubac did not play Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The backstory:

Zubac was selected by the LA Lakers in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. In 2019, the Lakers then traded him to the Clippers, along with Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala.

