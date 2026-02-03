2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster revealed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching in Los Angeles, and in true Hollywood fashion, the roster for the celebrity game does not disappoint.
What we know:
The roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features a mix of former athletes, entertainers, social media personalities, musicians and actors.
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, will serve as coaches, along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Their roster includes:
- Jenna Bandy
- Shams Charania
- Tacko Fall
- Rome Flynn
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Jeremy Lin
- Rick Schnall
- Dylan Wang
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Cafu
- GloRilla
Also serving as coaches are NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, and Chris Brickley, one of the league’s most sought-after player development trainers.
They will coach the following players:
- Badshah
- Body Jones
- Andre De Grasse
- Mat Ishbia
- Simu Liu
- Mustard
- Adrian Nunez
- Taylor Frankie Paul
- Jason "White Chocolate" Williams
- Keenan Allen
- Nicolas Vaansteenberghe
What's next:
The game will be played at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday, Feb. 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
