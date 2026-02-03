2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster revealed

The Brief The NBA has revealed the roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Celebrities, athletes and entertainers — including GloRilla, Mustard, Keenan Allen and Jeremy Lin — will take the court. Mookie Betts and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the coaches for the game at the Kia Forum on Feb. 13.



NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching in Los Angeles, and in true Hollywood fashion, the roster for the celebrity game does not disappoint.

What we know:

The roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features a mix of former athletes, entertainers, social media personalities, musicians and actors.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, will serve as coaches, along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Their roster includes:

Jenna Bandy

Shams Charania

Tacko Fall

Rome Flynn

Keegan-Michael Key

Jeremy Lin

Rick Schnall

Dylan Wang

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cafu

GloRilla

Also serving as coaches are NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, and Chris Brickley, one of the league’s most sought-after player development trainers.

They will coach the following players:

Badshah

Body Jones

Andre De Grasse

Mat Ishbia

Simu Liu

Mustard

Adrian Nunez

Taylor Frankie Paul

Jason "White Chocolate" Williams

Keenan Allen

Nicolas Vaansteenberghe

What's next:

The game will be played at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday, Feb. 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

