2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster revealed

By
Published  February 3, 2026 9:48am PST
NBA
Baron Davis discusses 2026 NBA All-Star weekend

Baron Davis joined GDLA+ to discuss the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend coming to LA. Davis was a two-time All-Star during his 13-year career in the league. 

The Brief

    • The NBA has revealed the roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
    • Celebrities, athletes and entertainers — including GloRilla, Mustard, Keenan Allen and Jeremy Lin — will take the court.
    • Mookie Betts and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the coaches for the game at the Kia Forum on Feb. 13.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching in Los Angeles, and in true Hollywood fashion, the roster for the celebrity game does not disappoint.

What we know:

The roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features a mix of former athletes, entertainers, social media personalities, musicians and actors.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, will serve as coaches, along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Their roster includes:

  • Jenna Bandy
  • Shams Charania
  • Tacko Fall
  • Rome Flynn
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Jeremy Lin
  • Rick Schnall
  • Dylan Wang
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Cafu
  • GloRilla

Also serving as coaches are NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, and Chris Brickley, one of the league’s most sought-after player development trainers.

They will coach the following players:

  • Badshah
  • Body Jones
  • Andre De Grasse
  • Mat Ishbia
  • Simu Liu
  • Mustard
  • Adrian Nunez
  • Taylor Frankie Paul
  • Jason "White Chocolate" Williams
  • Keenan Allen
  • Nicolas Vaansteenberghe

What's next:

The game will be played at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday, Feb. 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NBA.

