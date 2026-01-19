2026 NBA All-Star game starters: See which stars were selected

The Brief The starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star game were announced Monday. This year's game is set for Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the LA Clippers. Five of the selected starters are international stars.



The starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star were announced Monday ahead of the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

When is the NBA All-Star game?

NBA All-Star weekend will be held from Feb.12–15 with the main event scheduled for 2 p.m. local time at the Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers.

What’s new for the 2026 NBA All-Star game?

This year, the Association is introducing a new USA vs. World format. Two teams will feature two players from the U.S., and one team will feature international players. NBA officials said the three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games.

After Game 3, the top two teams will face each other in the championship game.

Also, new this year, the All-Stars will be selected without regard to position.

How are the NBA All-Stars selected?

The starters are selected based on a combination of fan votes(50%), a media panel (25%) and current players (25%).

Earlier this month, the NBA released a list of players who have received the most fan votes, with LA Lakers star Luka Dončić leading the pack in the West, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the frontrunner in the East.

Which players were selected as starters for the All-Star game?

The ten starters were announced Monday. See who made the cut as starters below.

Western Conference starters

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

It's worth noting five of the selected starters – Jokic, Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama, and Antetokounmpo – are international stars.

The 14 reserves will be selected at a later date by the NBA’s coaches. If 16 U.S. players and eight international players aren’t selected, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will pick additional All-Stars.